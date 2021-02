Many persons have been feared dead following heavy explosions and gun duels between Boko Haram insurgents and security operatives in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

SaharaReporters gathered that explosions were heard in Mairi area, a student’s village near the University of Maiduguri.

The recent attack has caused pandemonium around settlements like Mairi, Kaleri, and Constain which share their fences with the university.

It has been long since Maiduguri witnessed any Boko Haram invasion.