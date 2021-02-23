Gunmen Kill Policeman In Abia, Burn Police Station, Free Suspects

One policeman was killed when some gunmen said to be over 100 invaded a police station in Aba, Abia State on Tuesday morning.

The Abayi police station was also burnt down by the gunmen and some suspects were freed by the gunmen.

Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said the gunmen wanted to take over the station.

Ogbonna said the deceased policeman died during a shootout between the gunmen and the policemen on duty at the station.

He, however, noted that some of the gunmen also recorded some casualties as many of them fled with gunshot wounds.

According to Ogbonna, some of the gunmen have been arrested while others are still on the run.

“Hospitals can give treatment to people with suspected bullet injuries to revive them, but they should do well to report such a person to a nearby police station,” he said while calling on health practitioners to report anyone with gunshot injuries who shows up at their facility.

Last year’s #EndSARS protests recorded the burning of police stations in some states in the country.

Speaking to commissioners of police in the 36 states and the FCT about the damage caused by hoodlums who hijacked last October’s #EndSARS protests in some states, the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, said 205 critical national security assets, corporate facilities and private property were attacked, burnt or vandalised.

He said, “So far, a total of 10 firearms including eight AK 47 rifles stolen during the attack on police stations and a locally made pistol have been recovered from elements operating under the guise of the #EndSARS protesters.”