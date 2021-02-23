Kidnappers Of Adamawa Football Club Driver Reduce Ransom From N50million To N1million

The gunmen had attacked the premiership side's players along Benin-Ore Expressway on Friday, dispossessing them of their belongings before whisking away the driver into the bush.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2021

The kidnappers who captured the driver of Adamawa United Football Club, have reduced the ransom demanded from N10 million to N1 million.

The development comes hours after they reduced the ransom from N50 million to N10 million.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Abubakar Jada, disclosed this in Yola on Tuesday.

Jada noted that following intense negotiations, the gang kept reducing the ransom gradually from the initial N50 million to N10 million on Monday and then N1 million on Tuesday.

The official, who noted that officials worked round the clock to ensure release of the driver, expressed optimism that the victim would soon be freed.

The Sports Writers Association (SWAN) had in a statement signed by its secretary general, Jude Okpara, condemned the incident, urging the Nigerian government to address the rising insecurity situation in the country.
 

