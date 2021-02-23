Lagos #EndSARS Panel Summons Inspector-General Of Police, Adamu

The Lagos State panel hearing cases of extrajudicial activities and police brutality has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to appear before it over a case involving one Adewale Adewuyi.

Chairperson of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retired), disclosed this on Tuesday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

Adewuyi, through his lawyer, Debo Adeleke, had alleged that the police refused to release 26 acres of farmland seized from him since 2013.

He asked the panel to summon Adamu so that the police could be compelled to release the seized farmland.

Adeleke said a federal court judgment in 2017 ordered the police to release his farmland located at Age-Mowo near Badagry and to negotiate with him the amount to pay for damages and physical assault.

He added the police have refused to release the farmland or engage in alternative dispute resolution, despite efforts to compel them to do so.

Cyril Ejiofor, police counsel, asked that he should be given two weeks to meet with the legal department so that the issue will be resolved.

However, the chairperson of the panel, ordered that all parties mentioned in the petition, including the IGP should be served summons.

The case was adjourned till March 30.