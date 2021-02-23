Makinde Cites Economic Situation As Reason For Reopening Shasha Market

Makinde had closed the market on February 13 following the crisis that led to killing of many people and burning of shops in the ancient city.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 23, 2021

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday ordered the immediate reopening of Shasha market in Ibadan, over a week after closing it due following a clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities there.

The governor, who ordered the reopening of the market Tuesday morning during a meeting with the leaders of the Hausa and Yoruba communities at the state secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, said the decision was due to the economic situation and the peculiarities associated with the state.

Makinde said, “Considering the economic situation and the peculiarities we have with us, I have heard what you said, and we will immediately reopen the Shasha market. They will bring bulldozer(s) to the market today.

“When my brother governors visited Seriki Shasha’s palace, while we were working around, I realised that both the people I saw at Seriki’s place and those I met at Baale’s palace were not happy because they had been deprived of doing their jobs. If you look at Oyo State, even when the COVID-19 was at its peak, I decided not to shut our market places because I knew and also explained to the leadership of the country at the national level that in our state, we have people that the proceeds from what they get today will determine if they will eat tomorrow or not.”

Following the recent clash which led to the loss of lives and property, Makinde (Oyo), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), and Abubakar Bello (Niger) had visited the market in Ibadan to proffer a lasting solution to the recent clash between Yoruba and Hausa communities there.

The team, which included security heads in the state, Special Adviser to Governor Makinde on Security, Mr. Fatai Owoseni; Chairman, Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola; and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sumonu, were received warmly to the palaces of the Baale of Shasha and Seriki Shasha.

SaharaReporters, New York

