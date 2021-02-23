Orlu Raid: IPOB Condemns Uzodinma For Connivance When Northern Governors Are Defending Bandits, Terrorists

The Media and Publicity Secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Emma Powerful, has condemned media reports being circulated that six children were killed in Anambra State by its members on Thursday.

Powerful said this in a press release titled, “It's Ridiculous To Link ESN, IPOB With Killing Of Children In Anambra” made available to SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

There was a report on Friday that children numbering six were murdered when IPOB members took on a Fulani community in Oba, Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The report (not SaharaReporters) said the children who lost their lives were under 10 years old.

In the statement on Tuesday, IPOB said, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to a malicious and mischievous media report trying to link the IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, with the purported killing of six children in Anambra State. Fabricated claims like this are only akin to giving the dog a bad name in order to hang it.

“Those behind this lame and poorly scripted dummy stupidly forgot the main reason for the establishment of ESN, and the mission of IPOB. We came to save lives and not to waste them. We don't kill those we daily put our lives on the line to save and protect. Associating us with such a barbaric act is not only insulting but a lie from the pit of hell.

“But for the sake of the gullible, we wouldn't have bothered to dignify distracting and foolish reports like this with a response. And this will be the last time we will respond to trash like this. We had no hand in the purported incident.

The IPOB spokesman also said that no operative of the ESN was arrested during the Nigerian military raid in Orlu last Thursday.

“We also want to debunk the lies by the Nigerian military that those it arrested in Orlu during their genocidal raid and airstrike last week are ESN operatives. It's just unfortunate that the Janjaweed Nigeria Army which capitulates before rag-tag Boko Haram could curiously arrest innocent Biafran civilians at Orlu branding them ESN operatives.

“Till tomorrow, the Nigeria military should know that its poorly-trained troops are no match for the gallant and formidable ESN operatives. We are miles ahead of them, and can never be subdued by them. Their propaganda cannot work.”

The proscribed group warned the Nigerian Army that its members should not be harmed.

It mocked Imo State governor for conniving with the Nigerian government to allegedly kill innocent citizens in Imo State at the time when northern governors are negotiating with bandits and terrorists to pay them ransoms.

“We equally want to warn the Nigerian military to ensure nothing happens to the Jewish Rabbi Kelechi Nwachukwu and his family as well as other IPOB members they arrested out of frustration following their humiliation by the indomitable ESN operatives at Orlu.

“We must warn the Nigeria military as well as the Supreme Court Administrator in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, to ensure that nothing happens to these IPOB members and 33 synagogue worshippers arrested in Orlu and paraded in the public as if they were criminals.

“Hope Uzodinma should be ashamed of himself for masterminding the killing and persecution of his unarmed people at a time his fellow northern governors are openly negotiating with armed bandits and terrorists. While the northern leaders are busy facilitating amnesty for mass murderers, Hope Uzodinma and his fellow traitors in the South-East are sponsoring the destruction of their own people. But these saboteurs and Fulani slaves in our land must reap the fruit of treachery!”