Armed Bandits Attack Manta Village In Niger

Armed bandits on Tuesday night launched another attack on Manta village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the bandits heavily armed with assorted sophisticated weapons came into the village on motorcycles, shooting sporadically.

“Manta village of Manta district in Shiroro Local Government Area was under siege by the armed bandit last night. They shot into the air frequently to instill fear in the victims,” a source said.

He added that there are many casualties but there is no certainty to the number of those affected at the moment.

This is the fourth reported attack in Niger State in the last one week.

On Wednesday, armed men dressed in military uniform abducted staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara.

A student who attempted to escape was shot dead.

Hours after the Kagara incident, armed men raided Gurmana community, killing and kidnapping residents.

The bandits launched another attack on the community on Sunday.

SaharaReporters gathered that over 15 people who tried to escape drowned in River Kaduna.