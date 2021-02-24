Buhari Receives List Of Corruption Cases Worth N900billion Now Dormant Under His Government

In a letter delivered to the President, a group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, warned that the country was sliding into the red light district of corruption and vices.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 24, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a list of 25 top corruption cases linked with stolen or mismanaged funds worth N900 billion which his government was investigating but had been left dormant.

In a letter delivered to the President, a group, Human and Environmental Development Agenda, warned that the country was sliding into the red light district of corruption and vices.

Muhammadu Buhari

The group in a release, dated February 24, alerted that corrupt people were taking over critical institutions and undermining the country’s anti-corruption profile.

In the letter titled, “Re-Awakening the Anti-Corruption Drive” and signed by HEDA Chairman, Mr Suraju Olanrewaju, the group said the volume of money linked to ignored corruption cases since 2015 when President Buhari assumed office was not less than N900 billion.

The anti-corruption group regretted that many cases of corruption involving prominent people had been scuttled by the government's self-appointed gatekeepers.

HEDA said the top corruption cases that appeared to have been swept under the carpet suggested that some N900 billion might have gone into the coffers of corrupt officials.

“This only affects top corruption cases, yet we have many other smaller cases that have met institutional roadblocks,” HEDA said in the letter addressed to the President.

It continued, “The cases include but not limited to the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo during the 2015 general elections arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly receiving $115 million in cash from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke; the Executive Director of First Bank Plc, Dauda Lawal, tried by the EFCC for allegedly handling the sum of $25m of $153m rolled out by Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources in Nigeria; former Comptroller General of Customs, Mr. Abdullahi Dikko, was alleged to have stolen over N40 billion, and was asked to return N1.5 billion to the Federal Government; former Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Jonah Otunla, linked to a N2 billion graft.

“Others were the dubious payment of $16.9 million fees to two friends as new lawyers for the recovery of the loot traced to a former Nigerian Head of State, Sani Abacha, after a Swiss lawyer was hired and fully paid by the previous government, Enrico Monfrini.”

Apart from cases involving cash, HEDA documented cases of influence peddling involving top government officials that used their seats to upturn justice in favour of politically exposed individuals.

HEDA listed official interference in the investigation of a multi-billion naira fraud in Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NISRAL) through a letter ordering the EFCC and the ICPC, the Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to halt the investigation of the financial misappropriation in NIRSAL.

“There was also the attempt to reinstate Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) while the Attorney General, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) discontinued a N25 billion naira criminal charge against Senator Danjuma Goje without any justification,” the group noted.

HEDA also mentioned the allegation that the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Yusuf Buratai, bought properties in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, using suspended corrupt means as the procurement officer of the Nigerian Army.

“We believe that the manner in which the above cases were handled, indirectly or directly, portray the Nigerian government and her mandate to eradicate corruption in a bad light in the global space,” HEDA wrote in the letter.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics What Magu Told Me After My Appointment – New EFCC Boss, Bawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics You Need Mental Evaluation, Ikpeazu Replies Adeyemi After Senator Called Him Drunkard
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu: ESN's Serious Firing Power Made Me Ask Buhari For Military Support — Uzodinma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption UPDATE: EFCC Secretary, Three Directors Sold Off 244 Trucks, Not Me – Bawa Tells National Assembly
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics We Don’t Carry AK-47s Like Herdsmen — Farmers Counter Lalong's Claim
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram 13 Killed, 40 Injured As Rocket Hits Maiduguri
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics What Magu Told Me After My Appointment – New EFCC Boss, Bawa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Burn Three Alive In Edo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News I Said COVID-19 Shouldn't End In Error—Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics You Need Mental Evaluation, Ikpeazu Replies Adeyemi After Senator Called Him Drunkard
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu: ESN's Serious Firing Power Made Me Ask Buhari For Military Support — Uzodinma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Energy Lagos Residents Detain Ikeja Electric Officer, Vehicle Over Estimated Billing
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Have Only Killed Few People, Their Killings Mostly Accidental —Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herders Demand N475billion Compensation For Property Lost In Shasha Crisis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Our Abductors Had Out-Of-This-World Weapons, Sought Forgiveness – Niger Travellers Recount Ordeal In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption UPDATE: EFCC Secretary, Three Directors Sold Off 244 Trucks, Not Me – Bawa Tells National Assembly
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad