Don’t Carry AK-47 Rifles, Bauchi Governor Makes U-Turn, Praises Herdsmen

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2021

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has pleaded with Fulani herders not to carry AK-47 rifles but remain peaceful.

According to Punch, the governor, who made the plea in his speech at the launch of the 2020/2021 annual livestock vaccination campaign held at the Galambi Cattle Ranch, Bauchi, on Wednesday, described Fulani people as humble, simple, and humane.

Governor Bala Mohammed

He said, “What I will do, I will not say it here, but I will do everything possible to make sure I protect you and lend support to you because I know you mean well.

“Through time and history, you have been seen to be cajoled, and lampooned but you remained humane, you remained simple, you don’t show so much aggression and of course, that humility is always what we recognised and this is what a character should always try to show.

“Please, don’t carry the AK-47 that I made a figurative allusion to. Try to make sure that you remain peaceful.”

The governor said that he has no apology for kicking against the profiling of Fulani herders as criminals.

He said that his administration was aware of the activities of Miyetti Allah and other Fulani organisations in promoting peaceful coexistence in the state, promoting the well-being of the pastoralists, wealth creation, and conflict mediation in the state and in the country in general.

Mohammed had earlier defended armed herdsmen, saying they ought to protect themselves from the aggression of community dwellers by carrying rifles – a statement which generated public criticism.

SaharaReporters, New York

