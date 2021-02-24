FRSC Confirms Truck Crushes Four Traders To Death In Onitsha

The Public Education Officer for the Anambra State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Edor, has confirmed that four people were crushed to death on Wednesday morning by the truck.

Edor, in a statement in Awka, the Anambra State capital, said the incident happened around 7:30 am.

The four female traders were reportedly killed by a truck with registration number XF 259 UNZ at the popularly Upper Iweka flyover, Onitsha.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver had a disagreement with the revenue collectors at Upper Iweka flyover and then the truck rolled back and crushed the four female hawkers along the road.

Reacting to this, Edor said the rescue teams of her sector, Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police took the victims to the hospital where doctors confirmed them dead.

She said their remains had been deposited at a morgue.

According to her, the driver of the vehicle has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

She noted that the state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, had sent his condolences to the victims' families.

According to her, Kumapayi admonished pedestrians to be mindful of the dangers they could encounter on major roads and also avoid hawking close to highways.