Gunmen Attack Bullion Van In Delta, One Person Feared Dead

About 10 gunmen attacked a bullion van at Ubulu-Okiti along the Benin/Asaba Expressway, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State with one woman feared dead.

According to Vanguard, the gunmen came out of a bush on citing the bullion van, shooting indiscriminately, forcing the bullion van and its escorts to stop.

A source said the gunmen succeeded in robbing the bullion van.

The source also said a female passenger of a bus was killed by a stray bullet from the gun of the armed robbers.

However, the source could not say how much the gunmen made away with, adding that the robbery attack caused traffic congestion on the busy road.

It was also learnt that motorists, passengers and residents close to the scene of the robbery, scampered for safety.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Bright Edafe, confirmed the attack, but said he was not aware that a female passenger was killed.