I Was Never Invited By EFCC Over Cars Bought For Lawmakers —Delta Speaker, Oborevwori

Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, has said he was never invited by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over the purchase of cars for members of the House as being speculated.

Oborevwori, who was reacting to a media report that he and the Clerk of the House, Lyna Aliya Ocholor, were arrested and detained by the EFCC, denied the report saying, "I was never invited, arrested and detained by the commission; the report is incorrect and malicious."

"The report was the handiwork of mischief makers who were out to tarnish my image. The VAT and Tax as regards the procurement of the official vehicles for members were deducted at source by the office of the Accountant General of the state from the value of the cars. The facts are there to see, there is nothing to hide.

"The cars were purchased in accordance with the procurement law. I can tell you that I am being blackmailed here. The Clerk of the House was only asked by the EFCC to bring documentary evidence of the cars' transaction based on a petition and the Clerk went and returned the same day after presenting the documents as requested by the commission.

"The commission is also there to reach on this if I am lying. People who know me know that I have never been involved in shoddy businesses. I am very well on the same page with my colleagues in the house. I am very transparent in the running of the House," Oborevwori stated.

Oborevwori, however, advised the public to disregard the said media report in its entirety, saying that neither he nor the Clerk of the House was arrested and detained by the EFCC.