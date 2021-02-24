I Was Never Invited By EFCC Over Cars Bought For Lawmakers —Delta Speaker, Oborevwori

Oborevwori, who was reacting to a media report that he and the Clerk of the House, Lyna Aliya Ocholor, were arrested and detained by the EFCC, denied the report saying, "I was never invited, arrested and detained by the commission; the report is incorrect and malicious."

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2021

Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, has said he was never invited by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) over the purchase of cars for members of the House as being speculated.

Oborevwori, who was reacting to a media report that he and the Clerk of the House, Lyna Aliya Ocholor, were arrested and detained by the EFCC, denied the report saying, "I was never invited, arrested and detained by the commission; the report is incorrect and malicious."

"The report was the handiwork of mischief makers who were out to tarnish my image. The VAT and Tax as regards the procurement of the official vehicles for members were deducted at source by the office of the Accountant General of the state from the value of the cars. The facts are there to see, there is nothing to hide.

"The cars were purchased in accordance with the procurement law. I can tell you that I am being blackmailed here. The Clerk of the House was only asked by the EFCC to bring documentary evidence of the cars' transaction based on a petition and the Clerk went and returned the same day after presenting the documents as requested by the commission. 

"The commission is also there to reach on this if I am lying. People who know me know that I have never been involved in shoddy businesses. I am very well on the same page with my colleagues in the house. I am very transparent in the running of the House," Oborevwori stated.

Oborevwori, however, advised the public to disregard the said media report in its entirety, saying that neither he nor the Clerk of the House was arrested and detained by the EFCC.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics What Magu Told Me After My Appointment – New EFCC Boss, Bawa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics You Need Mental Evaluation, Ikpeazu Replies Adeyemi After Senator Called Him Drunkard
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu: ESN's Serious Firing Power Made Me Ask Buhari For Military Support — Uzodinma
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Receives List Of Corruption Cases Worth N900billion Now Dormant Under His Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics We Don’t Carry AK-47s Like Herdsmen — Farmers Counter Lalong's Claim
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram 13 Killed, 40 Injured As Rocket Hits Maiduguri
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics What Magu Told Me After My Appointment – New EFCC Boss, Bawa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Burn Three Alive In Edo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News I Said COVID-19 Shouldn't End In Error—Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics You Need Mental Evaluation, Ikpeazu Replies Adeyemi After Senator Called Him Drunkard
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu: ESN's Serious Firing Power Made Me Ask Buhari For Military Support — Uzodinma
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Energy Lagos Residents Detain Ikeja Electric Officer, Vehicle Over Estimated Billing
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Have Only Killed Few People, Their Killings Mostly Accidental —Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Buhari Receives List Of Corruption Cases Worth N900billion Now Dormant Under His Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herders Demand N475billion Compensation For Property Lost In Shasha Crisis
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Insecurity Our Abductors Had Out-Of-This-World Weapons, Sought Forgiveness – Niger Travellers Recount Ordeal In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad