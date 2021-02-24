Man Arrested For Supplying Rich Lagosians Cakes, Biscuits Baked With Drugs

NDLEA officials had raided some drug spots in Agege, Ikorodu, Lekki, Okokomaiko and other parts of the state, where they dismantled major drug syndicates and arrested suspects.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2021

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested a man for supplying rich people in Lagos with cakes, biscuits and others produced with drugs.

The man, who is the leader of the syndicate, was identified as Samuel Ebenezer. 

NDLEA officials had raided some drug spots in Agege, Ikorodu, Lekki, Okokomaiko and other parts of the state, where they dismantled major drug syndicates and arrested suspects.

The agency said it also seized large quantities of hard drugs.

It said, “One of the drug syndicates bust during the raids is coordinated by one Samuel Ebenezer in Lekki. His cartel imports special sophisticated drugs baked in cakes, biscuits and cookies from the United States and sells to the rich and affluent people in Lekki and Lagos Island.

“During the raids, a total of 90 suspects, including an Indian were arrested, while over 614 kg of various types of drugs were seized.”

The Lagos State Commander of the agency, Mr. Ralph Igwenagu, gave the breakdown of the seizures as follows: “Cannabis sativa 577.020 kg; cocaine 0.183kg, heroine 0.003 kg, tramadol 36.202 kg (7,697 tablets), Rohypnol 0.208kg (646 tablets), Diazepam 0.462 kg (2066 tablets), Exol-5 0.52 kg (316 tablets), making a total of 614.396 kg of different types of hard drugs seized.”

The agency also impounded a container-load of tramadol at the Apapa seaport.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Tension As Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers, Burn Patrol Vehicle In Anambra
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption UPDATE: EFCC Secretary, Three Directors Sold Off 244 Trucks, Not Me – Bawa Tells National Assembly
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Update: Gunmen Kill One Policeman, Injure Two In Delta Bullion Van Attack
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
CRIME Businessman Remanded For ‘Adulterating Engine Oil, Forging Standard Organisation Of Nigeria Logo’
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta Police Arrest 25 Suspected Cult Members
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME US Convicts 23-year-old Nigerian Lady, Oyindamola For Defrauding Elderly Americans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics What Magu Told Me After My Appointment – New EFCC Boss, Bawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Burn Three Alive In Edo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 13 Killed, 40 Injured As Rocket Hits Maiduguri
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Receives List Of Corruption Cases Worth N900billion Now Dormant Under His Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Don’t Carry AK-47 Rifles, Bauchi Governor Makes U-Turn, Praises Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics You Need Mental Evaluation, Ikpeazu Replies Adeyemi After Senator Called Him Drunkard
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Recovers Bodies Of Four Soldiers Allegedly Killed By IPOB In Orlu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Oluwo To Yoruba Activists: Use Energy For Pursuing Herders To Address Ritual Killings In South-West
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Negotiation With Bandits Not The Best Way To Fight Insecurity– Abdulsalami Abubakar
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu: ESN's Serious Firing Power Made Me Ask Buhari For Military Support — Uzodinma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad