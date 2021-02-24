Man Arrested For Supplying Rich Lagosians Cakes, Biscuits Baked With Drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested a man for supplying rich people in Lagos with cakes, biscuits and others produced with drugs.

The man, who is the leader of the syndicate, was identified as Samuel Ebenezer.

NDLEA officials had raided some drug spots in Agege, Ikorodu, Lekki, Okokomaiko and other parts of the state, where they dismantled major drug syndicates and arrested suspects.

The agency said it also seized large quantities of hard drugs.

It said, “One of the drug syndicates bust during the raids is coordinated by one Samuel Ebenezer in Lekki. His cartel imports special sophisticated drugs baked in cakes, biscuits and cookies from the United States and sells to the rich and affluent people in Lekki and Lagos Island.

“During the raids, a total of 90 suspects, including an Indian were arrested, while over 614 kg of various types of drugs were seized.”

The Lagos State Commander of the agency, Mr. Ralph Igwenagu, gave the breakdown of the seizures as follows: “Cannabis sativa 577.020 kg; cocaine 0.183kg, heroine 0.003 kg, tramadol 36.202 kg (7,697 tablets), Rohypnol 0.208kg (646 tablets), Diazepam 0.462 kg (2066 tablets), Exol-5 0.52 kg (316 tablets), making a total of 614.396 kg of different types of hard drugs seized.”

The agency also impounded a container-load of tramadol at the Apapa seaport.