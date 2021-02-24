Nigerian Troops Recapture Borno Communities From Boko Haram, ISWAP

Other communities reclaimed by the troop include Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo, and Kirenowa and the location of the South Chad Irrigation Project (SCIP).

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2021

The Nigerian Army has recaptured Marte, an area in Borno State, from the hold of Boko Haram and members of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP).

Army spokesman, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

File Photo

Other communities reclaimed by the troop include Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo, and Kirenowa and the location of the South Chad Irrigation Project (SCIP).

“The troops, backed by air cover from the Nigerian Air Force, successfully charged through Marte town, destroying several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and landmines laced across their routes and killing scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and successfully recovered the town.

“The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area,” Yerima said.

The development comes after Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff, gave the soldiers 48 hours to recapture the town and other enclaves held by the insurgents.

See Also Military Army Chief Gives Troops 48 Hours To Recapture Local Governments Overrun By Boko Haram 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

He said, “Areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo, Kirenowa, and Kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours. You must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you.

“You should rest assured of all the support you require in this very onerous task. You are aware of the recent attack on Dikwa and Marte, you should not allow this to happen again; go after them and clear these bastards.”

Earlier on Tuesday, SaharaReporters had reported how some towns and villages in Marte and Dikwa LGAs were still under the control of the terrorists three days after Attahiru’s 48 hours ultimatum.

The villagers were also held as human shields by the gunmen to avoid airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force, a military source said.

“Dikwa is no more under attack, just Marte and some few villages and we are going to retake it either today or tomorrow,” he said.

Though the military source said Dikwa was not under attack, the Director-General, Centre for Justice on Religion and Ethnicity in Nigeria, Pastor Kallamu Musa Ali Dikwa, who is from the local government area, said some villages had been under siege of Boko Haram terrorists for over six years and that nothing had changed since the ultimatum given by the Chief of Army Staff.

According to him, the military troops have overpowered Boko Haram terrorists in Dikwa town, especially at the local government headquarters but the villages are still under insurgents' control. 

The cleric said, “The Boko Haram had not been able to take over Dikwa town, they tried to enter but were countered by soldiers but the terrorists have taken over our villages. This happened six years ago and military personnel have not been able to penetrate our villages to recapture them from Boko Haram, they are sitting in the town. The soldiers are at the local government headquarters.

“There's a place called Banki in Dikwa; the military personnel are staying there but there are no villagers there, they've all moved to internally displaced persons’ camps.

“These terrorists have also taken over Marte. As at this morning (Tuesday), Marte is still being overtaken by Boko Haram, no military intervention yet.”

The insurgents had on Monday, February 15 overran the communities, while most of the villagers ran away for safety, some were held by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the gunmen came with heavy machine guns and trucks also took possession of the military formation in Marte, including high-profile fighting equipment and vehicles.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have become more ferocious in recent times.

The Nigerian army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 40,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram 13 Killed, 40 Injured As Rocket Hits Maiduguri
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Terrorism UNVEILED: Identity Of ISWAP Suicide Bomber Who Killed ‘Many Nigerian Soldiers’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity You’re Being Killed, Attacked By Non-Muslim Soldiers To Cause Chaos, Sheikh Gumi Tells Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Death Toll Rises To 16 After Multiple Blasts Rock Maiduguri
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Military Nigerian Navy Personnel Escape Death In Another Military Mishap In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Kaduna Is Most Dangerous State In Nigeria, CML’s Life Count Shows
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram 13 Killed, 40 Injured As Rocket Hits Maiduguri
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics You Need Mental Evaluation, Ikpeazu Replies Adeyemi After Senator Called Him Drunkard
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News I Said COVID-19 Shouldn't End In Error—Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Energy Lagos Residents Detain Ikeja Electric Officer, Vehicle Over Estimated Billing
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu: ESN's Serious Firing Power Made Me Ask Buhari For Military Support — Uzodinma
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Our Abductors Had Out-Of-This-World Weapons, Sought Forgiveness – Niger Travellers Recount Ordeal In Kidnappers’ Den
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Have Only Killed Few People, Their Killings Mostly Accidental —Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kingship Tussle: Gombe Governor Responsible For Orgy Of Violence In Biliri — SMBLF
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Terrorism UNVEILED: Identity Of ISWAP Suicide Bomber Who Killed ‘Many Nigerian Soldiers’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education UNIABUJA Lecturer Beaten By Students For Allegedly Collecting Answer Scripts 45 Minutes Into A 3-hour Exam
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Niger Delta Militants Threaten To Carry Out Attacks In Abuja, Lagos
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME US Convicts 23-year-old Nigerian Lady, Oyindamola For Defrauding Elderly Americans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad