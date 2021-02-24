Oluwo To Yoruba Activists: Use Energy For Pursuing Herders To Address Ritual Killings In South-West

Oluwo said no one can account for the number of lives lost to ritual per day, saying it will amount to disservice if such could not be addressed by Yoruba activists.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2021

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has urged Yoruba agitators and freedom fighters to commit their energy towards ending ritual killings consuming innocent sons and daughters of Yoruba in their thousands rather than attacking Fulani herdsmen.

The monarch urged agitators to be more interested in probing crimes and not attacking ethnic groups.

He, however, condemned the kidnapping, raping, and killing by some herders across the region.

Oluwo said no one can account for the number of lives lost to ritual per day, saying it will amount to disservice if such could not be addressed by Yoruba activists.

He said, “No crime is good but there are more ritual killings in the South. It consumes an unaccountable number of our sons and daughters every day.

“Only a few are reported while many were not caught. Yorubas should dissipate more energy in checkmating ritual killers and openly protest against them.  Someone's son and daughter are being killed by ritualists at the moment. There is a baby-making factory in the South.  When are we protesting against that?”

Oba Akanbi claimed he is a preacher of peace and a united Nigeria, describing ethnicity as “ungodly and enemy of humanity”.

He said, "I stand on the path of peace and to me, that is the path of honor. Nigeria's ethnic diversity is too fragile to be drumming ethnic war. I remain an unrepentant preacher of peace and a one, united Nigeria.

"Ethnicity is Ungodly. No faith preaches attack on all because of the crime committed by the few. Prosecute the criminals and probe crimes, not the tribe. Nigeria is a nation of ethnic diversities. Peace and unity are our strengths, not war. I never regret beating the drum of peace. We should rather hang on Fulanis to produce the bad eggs among them and not a total condemnation of the tribe. Even if it is the Igbo tribe that is being persecuted because of the bad few, I will stand to defend the good ones among them.

"Yoruba race is one of the best with rich cultural value. I love her people. I've never sold even a plot of my subjects' land or anything from them since enthronement. Even, my salary is dedicated to the poor in my hometown. For what gain and purpose will I now mislead or sell them out? Never. What I preach is peace and truthfulness. The path to peace is to prosecute individual crimes and not their tribe. I stand on this and will keep repeating it.”

He further called on the government to ensure quality formal education and enlightenment on modern ranching for Fulani children.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Burn Three Alive In Edo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 13 Killed, 40 Injured As Rocket Hits Maiduguri
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Don’t Carry AK-47 Rifles, Bauchi Governor Makes U-Turn, Praises Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Negotiation With Bandits Not The Best Way To Fight Insecurity– Abdulsalami Abubakar
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Our Kidnappers Beat Us At Every Opportunity – Freed Victims In Niger
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics What Magu Told Me After My Appointment – New EFCC Boss, Bawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Supplying Rich Lagosians Cakes, Biscuits Baked With Drugs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Burn Three Alive In Edo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity FCT Suspends Traditional Ruler For Allegedly Aiding Kidnappers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 13 Killed, 40 Injured As Rocket Hits Maiduguri
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari Receives List Of Corruption Cases Worth N900billion Now Dormant Under His Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Don’t Carry AK-47 Rifles, Bauchi Governor Makes U-Turn, Praises Herdsmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics You Need Mental Evaluation, Ikpeazu Replies Adeyemi After Senator Called Him Drunkard
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Recovers Bodies Of Four Soldiers Allegedly Killed By IPOB In Orlu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Negotiation With Bandits Not The Best Way To Fight Insecurity– Abdulsalami Abubakar
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Orlu: ESN's Serious Firing Power Made Me Ask Buhari For Military Support — Uzodinma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad