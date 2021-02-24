Suspected Herdsmen Burn Three Alive In Edo

The gruesome attacks were said to have been carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday at Idogbo community, Ikpoba/ Okha Local Government Area and Sapele Road bypass, Benin City.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 24, 2021

Suspected herdsmen have killed three people in some area in Edo State.

An indigene of the area, Prince Ogiegor Austine Orhue, confirmed the killings to SaharaReporters.

He said, “We the entire Edolites and well-meaning Nigerians condemn the killing of our people in Edo State and Nigeria at large by herdsmen, bandits and Boko Haram.

“We want the world to be aware of the recent killing of our people in Edo State by herdsmen. Three persons were recently burnt alive. One happened in Idogbo community of Ikpoba/Okha Local Government Area on Tuesday and another person in the same community on Wednesday. Another person was also burnt alive at Sapele Road bypass, Benin.

“A time has come for this oppressive government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to know that we the people of Edo are not cowards.”

Some aggrieved women in Edo State had earlier in the month protested the rising cases of attacks, rituals and kidnapping by suspected herdsmen.

The women, who blocked some major roads in Uromi community, alleged that they were constantly being harassed and intimidated by the herdsmen.

They lamented that they had lost fortunes as a result of the destructive activities of cows belonging to the herdsmen.

The protesters noted that they were no longer safe, saying Fulani herdsmen had taken over all the surrounding forests and bushes in the area. 

They said the solution to the problem is for Fulani herdsmen to leave the area. 

They added that their crops were always ravaged by cows while some of their kinsmen had been attacked by herdsmen over time, adding that they now lived in constant fear of herdsmen attack.

A day after, some youth leaders in the state issued a 14-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate their communities.

The youths who spoke through one of their groups, Talakawa Parliament, ordered all herdsmen occupying farmlands and forests in Edo State to leave.

The youths said the move followed the killing of three persons, including two vigilantes by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ugo N’iyekorhionmwon, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

