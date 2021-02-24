Unlawful Detention: Court Adjourns Sowore, Bakare’s Suits Against AGF, DSS To April 22

The matter has been fraught with several adjournments since November 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 24, 2021

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has again adjourned the fundamental rights enforcement suits filed by the human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, against the Department of State Services and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federation, Abubakar Malami, over their unlawful detention.

The matter has been fraught with several adjournments since November 2019.

The activists had in separate suits marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1407/2019 and FHC/ABJ/CS/1428/2019 filed on November 15 and 20, 2019 respectively claimed N500 million as damages for the violation of their fundamental rights to life, dignity of their persons, fair hearing, health, freedom of movement and association.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, at the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday told the parties involved in the matter that the preliminary objection would be taken together with the substantive suit at the next adjourned date. See Also Sahara Reporters Court To Hear Sowore, Bakare's N1billion Suit Against DSS, AGF For Unlawful Detention After 15 Months 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Counsel for the applicant, Marshal Abubakar, reminded the court that the matter was initially slated for hearing at the last adjourned date having filed all the processes.

Meanwhile, counsel for the first and second respondents, I. Awo and Abubakar Abdullahi respectively informed the court that they had filed their counter affidavits in the suits.

The judge therefore adjourned the matter to April 22, 2021.

He also adjourned that of Bakare to April 26 for hearing.

