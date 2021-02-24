Update: Gunmen Kill One Policeman, Injure Two In Delta Bullion Van Attack



A policeman identified as Inspector Ogar Sunday has been killed by gunmen who attacked a bullion van at Ubulu-Okiti along the Benin/Asaba Expressway, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The attack which was carried out on Tuesday by about ten gunmen, according to sources, also witnessed the killing of one woman while two policemen sustained serious injuries.

The gunmen it was gathered came out of a bush on citing the bullion van and started shooting indiscriminately, forcing the bullion van and its escorts to stop.

Confirming the death of the policeman and two others injured this evening in a statement signed by the acting Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Delta state command, DSP Bright Edafe, obtained by our correspondent, stated that the "policemen were escorting a UBA bullion van from Agbor to Asaba at about 1420 hours Tuesday, February 23, when the heavily armed bandits attacked them.



"In the ensuing gun duel, the three policemen were injured and rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba, but Inspector Ogar Sunday was certified dead by the doctor on duty, while the remaining two were treated and discharged.



"An unspecified amount of money was reportedly carted away. However, the incident is under investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act and to ascertain the amount that was carted away," Edafe stated.

The state police spokesperson added, "Two of the bandits were fatally injured, but were taken away by their gang members."

