Abuja Crash: Chief Of Air Staff Weeps During Speech As NAF Buries Seven Personnel

The bodies of the seven Nigerian Air Force personnel who died in a crash on Sunday were laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Abuja.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 25, 2021

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, shed tears on Thursday while making his speech at the burial of the Nigerian Air Force personnel who were killed in an air crash on Sunday.

The air chief paused a few times during his speech as emotions took over him, while describing the personnel as some of the finest officers in the service.


The bodies of the seven Nigerian Air Force personnel who died in a crash on Sunday were laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Abuja.

The deceased personnel are: Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama, the Captain; Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo, the Co-Pilot; Flying Officer Micheal Okpara, an Airborne Tactical Observation System Specialist; Warrant Officer Bassey Etim, ATOS Specialist; Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, ATOS Specialist; Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka, ATOS Specialist; and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician). 

Top NAF officials, starting with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, as well as family members of the deceased were in attendance at the burial.

Others were the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Women Affairs Minister, Dame Pauline Tallen; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the service chiefs, serving and retired top military officers, Senate and House Committees' Chairmen on NAF, among others.

The air chief on Tuesday recalled that the seven personnel were a set of fine and well-trained officers in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, operating in the North-East against the Boko Haram insurgents.

Amao said the personnel had also been involved for “days” in the search for the abducted school pupils in Kagara, Niger State, before the crash occurred on Sunday.

The air chief had stated this at the NAF Headquarters, Abuja, when he received the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who described the death of the NAF personnel as a great loss to the country.

Same day, it was reported that an investigative panel set up by the Chief of the Air Staff to probe the crash had begun sitting in Abuja on Monday, while members had also visited the scene of the fatal aircraft crash to collect evidences for examination. 

The panel was instituted to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the crash which claimed seven NAF personnel who were on a mission to search for the abducted Kagara school pupils in Niger State on Sunday. 

The NAF Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft had crashed while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after reporting an engine failure en route Minna. 

All the personnel on board died in the crash. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Northern Elders Slam Sheikh Gumi For 'Divisive Comments'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Army Attempted To Assassinate Biafran Lawyer, Nnamdi Kanu Cries Out
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Military Army Arrests Six Fake Officers In Delta Mounting Roadblock
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Recovers Bodies Of Four Soldiers Allegedly Killed By IPOB In Orlu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Accident Bodies Of Crashed NAF Personnel Arrive Military Cemetery, Set For Burial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram ISWAP Fighters Kill Top Commander, Okocha, Others In Error
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Markets Cattle Dealers Begin Strike Thursday Over N475billion Compensation Demand, Others
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Gumi: There Would've Been Uproar If Pastor Adeboye Had Negotiated With Terrorists—Dele Momodu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME I Wanted To Sell My Baby For N400,000 As I Slept With 15 Men Without Condom— Ebonyi Woman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Northern Elders Slam Sheikh Gumi For 'Divisive Comments'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Kill Man After Collecting N5million Ransom From His Family
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Biafra Is Not A Child’s Play, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tells Nnamdi Kanu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal #EndSARS: Lawyer Who Filed Complaint Against Sam Adeyemi, Adeyanju, Falz, 47 Others Alleged To Be Fake
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics What Magu Told Me After My Appointment – New EFCC Boss, Bawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Robbers Attack Ibadan Community, Machete Residents
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Allow PDP Leaders Corrupt Our Judicial System Like Before —Makinde
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad