Army Arrests Six Fake Officers In Delta Mounting Roadblock

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2021

The Nigerian Army has apprehended six fake personnel who mounted a roadblock along Midwifery School Road at Okpanam General area of Asaba in Delta State.

The arrested persons are Nwokoye Chidera Emmanuel, aged 20; Nwokoye Francis, aged 24; Chigozie Arinze, aged 23; Kingsley Ndukuba, aged 32; Chidera Anichukwu, aged 21; and Mr Chinedu Akwali, aged 29.

The army stated in a release on Thursday that the alleged impostors were nabbed on Tuesday around 11pm by troops of the Operation Delta Hawk acting on an intelligence report.

During the arrest, the following items were recovered: one Mercedes Benz GL350, one Toyota Corolla with registration number ABJ 49 AA ABUJA, one Fabric Nationale bayonet and pairs of military kits from one of the suspects, Mr Chidera, who claimed to be a Cadet from Southern Maritime Academy at Ugheli, Delta State.

The suspects also confessed to have got the military kits from one Mr Hassan nicknamed, Commander.

“Meanwhile the suspects have been handed over to 63 Brigade Military Police Group for further investigation and prosecution. 

“Consequently, the Brigade wishes to call on the general public and law-abiding citizens of the state to be wary of such people who parade themselves as military personnel and to report any suspicious person(s) to any nearest military formation and security agencies,” the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, said in a release.

