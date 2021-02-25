BREAKING: Fani-Kayode Vowed To Remain In PDP During Meeting With Chairman, NWC Members— Spokesperson

The meeting which also has in attendance other National Working Committee members of the main opposition party.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 25, 2021

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Second us, is meeting with a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The meeting which also has in attendance other National Working Committee members of the main opposition party is taking place at an undisclosed venue. 

This was contained in a tweet according to the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday.

"Just in: The National Chairman of our great party, prince @UcheSecondus in company of NWC members in a meeting with former Minister of Aviation @realFFK," Ologbodiyan tweeted.

The meeting would not be unconnected with the news being circulated in the media that Fani-Kayode was planning to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Recall that the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello received Fani-Kayode in his office in the last few weeks saying that the latter showed interest in joining APC.

It, however, seems that PDP might have prevailed on the former minister to remain in the party as the PDP spokesperson quoted Fani-Kayode as saying, "If I had any concern, such concern are out of the windows already now. I'm a part of you and I will remain a part of you. — @realFFK."
 

