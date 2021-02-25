Forgotten Hero: Shehu Sani Laments How No Condolence Message Was Sent To Family Of Airforce Officer Killed By Bandits

He alleged that the family of the deceased had received no condolence visit from any government official and that no condolence message had been sent by the force to the family.

by Sahara Reporters Feb 25, 2021

Former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani had decried the neglect of the family of one of seven Nigerian Air Force officers killed by bandits. 

Sani, who is also the President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, said the officer died defending Nigeria. 

On his Twitter handle, Sani said, “Abubakar was one of the seven airforce officers ambushed by bandits and killed along Kaduna Birnin Gwari road. No condolence visit by any elected or appointed government official, no delegation sent, no message of condolence to his family and he died defending us.”

Meanwhile, the funeral of the seven Nigerian Air Force officers who died in the Sunday air crash was held at the National Cemetery, Lugbe, Airport Road, Abuja on Thursday.

The men died in the Beechcraft King Air B350i which crashed a short distance from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after reporting engine failure.

The deceased include the Captain, Fl Lt. Haruna Gadzama; Fl. Lt. Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot); Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System Specialist); Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist); Fl. Sgt. Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist); Sgt. Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

