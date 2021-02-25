Nigeria’s Economy Moving In Right Direction — UN Envoy, Amina Mohammed

She claimed that after travelling by train and through various roads in the Northern parts of Nigeria, she discovered that the roads were motorable, although there were ongoing repairs on some of them.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 25, 2021

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, has said that Nigeria’s economy is moving in the right direction.

Mohammed, who was speaking during a meeting at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment in Abuja, said the challenges in Nigeria were huge, but described the country’s economy as great with lots of opportunities.

Mohammed said, “This is a country that is diverse in nature, ethnicity, religious backgrounds and opportunities. But these are its strengths, not weaknesses.

“And I think the narrative for Nigeria has to change to one that is very much the reality.”

Speaking on her trips across parts of Nigeria, she said, “What I saw along the way is really a country that is growing, that is moving in the right direction both economically. Is it fast enough? No. Is it in the right direction? Yes it is.”

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, said the Nigerian government was working hard to make Nigeria the entrepreneurial hub of Africa.

He stated that before the end of the first quarter of 2021, there should be a document on the government’s investment policies, as efforts were ongoing to take Nigeria out of its mono-economy.

