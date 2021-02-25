Nigeria Will Borrow More Money To Build Infrastructure – Finance Minister

It also plans to send the 2021 supplementary budget to address the COVID-19 palliatives to the National Assembly for approval in March.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 25, 2021

The Nigerian government has said it will not stop to source for external loans to implement infrastructural projects across the country.

Zainab Ahmed

This was contained in a press briefing made by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister, at the State House, defended the necessity for the government to continue to borrow to provide basic infrastructural facilities saying that the country will degenerate economically if it stops borrowing.

“If we say we will not borrow and therefore not build rails and major infrastructure until our revenue rises enough, then, we will regress as a country. We will be left behind, we won’t be able to improve our business environment and our economy will not grow,” Zainab said.

While speaking about the plan of government to present a 2021 supplementary budget to provide for COVID-19 palliatives for the approval of the legislative arm, she said the mid-year review of the budget will hold in June.

