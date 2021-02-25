Nigerian Man, Joel Obi Arrested For Selling Heroin In India

The Nigerian national, Joel Obi, was arrested from Delhi in connection with a case of "heroin supply" on February 16 and was sent to a Hisar jail in judicial custody on February 22.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2021

Indian police are probing a suspected case of illegal migration of a Nigerian to India from Bangladesh. 

The Nigerian national, Joel Obi, was arrested from Delhi in connection with a case of "heroin supply" on February 16 and was sent to a Hisar jail in judicial custody on February 22. 

"He doesn't have any visa to visit India. He has an expired Bangladeshi visa. It is a suspected case of illegal migration of Nigerian into India from Bangladesh," Fatehabad SP Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express Tuesday. 

The SP further said that immigration authorities had been informed.

Initially, the police in Fatehabad had arrested a resident, Vikas alias Doka, with 35gram heroin and 11 kg ganja on February 14. 

The police said it received inputs that Vikas was selling drugs in Kabir Basti of Fatehabad. "He disclosed the source of heroin as a Nigerian person in Delhi who was subsequently arrested from Vipin Garden in Uttam Nagar of Delhi," the SP added.

