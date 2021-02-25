Poor Healthcare: Angry Youths Shut Down Nigerian Governors Forum Headquarters In Abuja

Hundreds of youths on Thursday morning protested at the headquarters of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, shutting down the complex to workers and guests.

SaharaReporters learnt that the youths were protesting the poor state of healthcare in the country, while submitting a petition, addressed to the NGF Chairman.

The youths in their large numbers barricaded the NGF office located at Lake Chad Crescent, Maitama, Abuja, as early as 9am, denying staff and guests the opportunity to access the office.

The protest caused some traffic snarl in the area, as commuters were forced to take alternative routes.

A spokesperson for the youths, Chinonso Obasi, said the decision to stage the protest was to drive home their message to the governors after the expiration of their ultimatum to them to rise and improve the “quality of primary healthcare services to Nigerians.”

The youths were at the gate of the NGF office for several hours, insisting that the Director General of the NGF or any other senior member of the Forum should attend to them.

After few hours of protest, their letter of request was received by the Secretariat of NGF with a promise to expedite the process of delivering it to the appropriate authorities and reviving the primary health care system.

