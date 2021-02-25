Zakoa, Son Of Dreaded Bandits' Kingpin, Buhari, Two Others Surrender Arms In Zamfara

Three notorious bandits, including Zakoa Buhari, the son of dreaded bandits kingpin, Tsoho Buhari, notoriously known as ‘Buharin Daji’ have repented and surrendered their weapons to the Zamfara State Government.

The weapons including AK-47 rifles, General Multipurpose Machine Gun (GPMG), Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) and several ammunition were surrendered at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

After taking an oath with the Holy Quran in the presence of top government officials, security operatives and traditional rulers, the bandits laid down their arms, vowing not to return to banditry anymore.

Buhari, notorious and dreaded armed bandit in the state, was killed at Nakango village in Dansadau Emirate, Maru Local Government Area in 2018 following his refusal to lay down his arms after peace talks with the state government.

Nakango is a border town between Dansadau Emirate in Zamfara and Birnin Gwari Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

The state witnessed several ‎attacks by the late Buhari and his gang members, leading to scores of deaths.

Zamfara, like other North-West states, has in the last 10 years faced devastating attacks from armed bandits.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' banditry groups by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.