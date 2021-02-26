DSS Did Not Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho – Spokesperson

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that its officers attempted to arrest Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in Oyo State.

The agency’s Public Relations Officer, National Headquarters, Abuja, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement described the reports as fake.

A statement by Afunanya said, “The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today, at Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The said news is misinforming and should be taken as fake and therefore be disregarded.”

Earlier on Friday, a team reportedly comprising policemen, soldiers and Department of State Services officers on Friday attempted to arrest Igboho on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

SaharaReporters learnt the security operatives, however, failed in their violent attempt to arrest him.

In an interview with SaharaReporters, Igboho’s media aide, Salami Oladapo, said the attempt was made at exactly 2 pm in front of a Satguru Maharaj Ji Village, along the busy highway.

Oladapo, who spoke for Igboho, said, “They laid in ambush for me and blocked his car with two vehicles. They were heavily armed but he said they were too small for him to arrest.

“He has described the situation as worrying and sad, especially because he is fighting for Yoruba people and not a criminal. It happened at exactly 2 pm, right in front of Satguru Maharaj Ji Village along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”