DSS, Police Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho Because He’s Not A Bandit –Afenifere

Afenifere spokesman Yinka Odumakin said the government machinery would not have been after Igboho were he a bandit.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 26, 2021

Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Friday, condemned the attempt by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the men of the Department of State Services to arrest Yoruba rights activist Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho.

In an interview with The PUNCH, Afenifere spokesman Yinka Odumakin said the government machinery would not have been after Igboho were he a bandit.


SaharaReporters had earlier reported that pandemonium broke out on Friday along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when Igboho and his supporters were on their way to meet with 93-year-old Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo.
In a viral video, a shirtless Igboho was seen with his men daring the security operatives and throwing expletives.
Speaking with The PUNCH after the incident, Odumakin said, “There is no sense in that (the attempted arrest). He (Igboho) is a free citizen of Nigeria. If they need him for any questioning, they should invite him, not to go and waylay him on the way like an armed robber.
“We condemn their attempt. There is no need for it. He has not been invited, let alone not honouring the invitation. Chasing him on the road is condemnable.”
The Afenifere spokesman lamented that the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), favoured bandits who have been left roaming the country despite their many atrocities.
When asked whether the group was concerned that security agencies were after Igboho and not bandits, the Afenifere spokesman said, “Sunday Igboho is not a bandit. Bandits are special under this administration. That is the difference between a bandit and a non-bandit in Nigeria today,” Odumakin stressed.
Igboho rose to prominence last month when he issued an eviction notice to herdsmen accused of sundry crimes in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State and enforced the same.
Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu had said the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the arrest of the rights activist, but many Nigerians had condemned such move, insisting that the security agencies should instead summon famous Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who has been seen associating with bandits in the forests of Zamfara and Niger States of late.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Powerless Against Killer Fulani Bandits, Running After Sunday Igboho – Nigerians React To Attempted Arrest Of Activist
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police, DSS Should Have Waited For Igboho To Meet With Yoruba Elders And Arrested Us Together – Pa Adebanjo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu Should Not Be Nigeria’s President, Obasanjo Loyalists Say
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Police Detain Ogun Deputy Speaker For Gross Misconduct, 20 Lawmakers Sign Impeachment Notice
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Islam Yoruba Muslims Won't Support Any Non-Muslim Candidate For 2023 Presidency —MURIC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Abduction: Deal With Bandits Or Resign, Ganduje's Aide Tells Buhari-led Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Security Problem In Nigeria Bigger Than Buhari, Governors, Lawmakers Pay Us For Protection —Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity DSS Did Not Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho – Spokesperson
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Powerless Against Killer Fulani Bandits, Running After Sunday Igboho – Nigerians React To Attempted Arrest Of Activist
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police, DSS Should Have Waited For Igboho To Meet With Yoruba Elders And Arrested Us Together – Pa Adebanjo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity You Abandoned Bandits, Shamelessly Terrorising Igboho – Dele Momodu Hits Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu Should Not Be Nigeria’s President, Obasanjo Loyalists Say
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Bandits Storm Zamfara School, Kidnap Over 300 Female Pupils
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Journalism Zamfara Abduction: Daily Trust, Channels, NAN, TVC Reporters Escape Mob Attacks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Some Northerners Waging Terrorism War By Blocking Food Items From North To South—Middle Belt Forum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram I have One-Week Ultimatum To Live—Borno Pastor Begs Buhari For Rescue From Boko Haram
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad