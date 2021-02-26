Ex-High Court Judge, Kafarati Dies, To Be Buried Friday

Kafarati was once the Attorney General of Bauchi State.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 26, 2021

Justice Abdul Kafarati, the immediate past Chief Justice of the High Court of the Federation, has died.

He died on Thursday night. 

A family source who announced his passing in a statement said: “Innalillahi Wa inna ilaihi Rajiun. It is with deep sorry that I announced the passing away of our elder statesman, Hon Justice Abdul Kafarati, the immediate past Chief Justice of High Court of the Federation and former Bauchi State Attorney General which occurred this night (Thursday) after magrib Salat at Abuja.”

The former High Court Chief Judge will be buried today after Juma’at prayers at Janazah, at Central Mosque Abuja, after Friday prayers.

