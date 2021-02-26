Gunmen Storm Zamfara School, Kidnap Female Pupils

Gunmen have kidnapped an unspecified number of school girls at the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government area of Zamfara State.

The gunmen, believed to be bandits, struck the school on Friday morning.

File Photo

The gunmen were said to have arrived the school around 1am and loaded the girls in buses.



A resident in Kawaye village identified as Seidu Muhammadu who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters said his daughters, Mansura and Sakina were among those abducted.



"I'm on my way to Jangebe now to see the situation myself. I was told they invaded the school around 1am," he said.



The spokesman for the state police command command, SP Muhammad Shehu, told reporters: "Give me some time, I can't say anything now."



The Zamfara incident comes a week after gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting 47 school pupils, teachers and workers, who have yet to be rescued as of Friday.

