Gunmen Storm Zamfara School, Kidnap Female Pupils

The gunmen were said to have arrived the school around 1am and loaded the girls in buses.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 26, 2021

Gunmen have kidnapped an unspecified number of school girls at the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government area of Zamfara State.

The gunmen, believed to be bandits, struck the school on Friday morning.

  File Photo

The gunmen were said to have arrived the school around 1am and loaded the girls in buses.
 
A resident in Kawaye village identified as Seidu Muhammadu who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters said his daughters, Mansura and Sakina were among those abducted.
 
"I'm on my way to Jangebe now to see the situation myself. I was told they invaded the school around 1am," he said.
 
The spokesman for the state police command command, SP Muhammad Shehu, told reporters: "Give me some time, I can't say anything now."
 
The Zamfara incident comes a week after gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting 47 school pupils, teachers and workers, who have yet to be rescued as of Friday.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Security Problem In Nigeria Bigger Than Buhari, Governors, Lawmakers Pay Us For Protection —Bandits
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'We Bombed Maiduguri, I Don’t Have Any Farm In Sambisa Forest’ — Shekau Mocks Military In New Audio
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Bandits Storm Zamfara School, Kidnap Over 300 Female Pupils
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram I have One-Week Ultimatum To Live—Borno Pastor Begs Buhari For Rescue From Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Fighters Kill Top Commander, Okocha, Others In Error
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Zakoa, Son Of Dreaded Bandits' Kingpin, Buhari, Two Others Surrender Arms In Zamfara
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Security Problem In Nigeria Bigger Than Buhari, Governors, Lawmakers Pay Us For Protection —Bandits
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'We Bombed Maiduguri, I Don’t Have Any Farm In Sambisa Forest’ — Shekau Mocks Military In New Audio
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Bandits Storm Zamfara School, Kidnap Over 300 Female Pupils
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram I have One-Week Ultimatum To Live—Borno Pastor Begs Buhari For Rescue From Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Army Attempted To Assassinate Biafran Lawyer, Nnamdi Kanu Cries Out
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Fighters Kill Top Commander, Okocha, Others In Error
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Nigerian Government Plans 30 Grazing Reserves To Solve Farmers/Herders Crisis
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Delta Lovers Found Dead In Residence, Neighbours Suspect Suicide
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Already Receiving His Reward In APC For Betraying Afenifere Leaders—Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man, Okoye Arraigned For Defrauding Guyanese Women Of Over $6M
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zakoa, Son Of Dreaded Bandits' Kingpin, Buhari, Two Others Surrender Arms In Zamfara
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct Dozens On Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, Burn Two Vehicles
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad