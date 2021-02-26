Nigerian Drug Kingpin Sentenced To 12 Years Imprisonment In South Africa

Frank Onyeka Nwaru, a Klersksdorp-based drug kingpin, has been convicted. His sentencing in the Stilfontein Regional Court yesterday followed his arrest in May 2018.

According to Hawks spokesperson Tlangelani Rikhotso, Nwaru was arrested by the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) after they followed up on information of alleged drug dealing near Klerksdorp primary school.

Crystal meth and CAT worth approximately R1.5 million was found in his apartment. Nwaru was arrested and made a brief appearance before the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court. The state successfully opposed bail, and the accused remained in custody until ultimately being convicted of dealing in drugs.

He was sentenced as follows: 6 years imprisonment for dealing in drugs, 12 years imprisonment for dealing in drugs and count 3: 12 months imprisonment suspended for five years for contravention of the Immigration Act.

Count 1 and 2 will run concurrently. The accused will, therefore, serve an effective 12 years imprisonment.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation – Major General Patrick Mbotho, welcomed the sentence and thanked the investigative team and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for their sterling work.