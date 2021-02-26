Police Detain Ogun Deputy Speaker For Gross Misconduct, 20 Lawmakers Sign Impeachment Notice

The Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, has been detained at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta Ogun State.

SaharaReporters gathered that Kadiri was detained on Friday morning for gross misconduct.

It was learnt that the deputy speaker had been struggling with some powerbrokers in the state chapter of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), and even sued the state House of Assembly on some undisclosed issues.

A source in Eleweran who refused to give details of his charges told SaharaReporters that the lawmaker might be unable to successfully handle the allegations, which were described as capable of destroying his political career.

The source said, "The Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly has been arrested and detained here. He was arrested for gross misconduct which I cannot tell you. I hope he gets over it soon but the case is very tough," he said.

Meanwhile, 20 out of 26 lawmakers of the House have signed the impeachment letter of the embattled deputy speaker.

The impeachment letter obtained by SaharaReporters, titled, “Notice of removal of Deputy Speaker, Hon Dare Kadiri from office for gross misconduct", identified insubordination as one of his alleged offences.