Police, DSS Should Have Waited For Igboho To Meet With Yoruba Elders And Arrested Us Together – Pa Adebanjo

Elder statesman and Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo, has condemned the attempt by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services to arrest Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho).

A team of policemen, soldiers and DSS officers were said to have attempted to arrest Igboho, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

SaharaReporters learnt that the security operatives, however, failed in their violent attempt to arrest Igboho.

But reacting on Friday, Adebanjo said, “I have been receiving calls from people that I will be arrested but I have not seen them, I'm only hearing it.”

He said the security operatives could have allowed Igboho get to the venue of the meeting so that all the Yoruba leaders (including Adebanjo himself) meant to be present at the meeting will be arrested.

Adebanjo accused the government of going after citizens agitating for a better country while ignoring that bandits, terrorists and kidnappers who are unleashing terror on innocent Nigerians.

“That's the kind of situation we are in, does it mean the man can't move again? They should have allowed him to get here and arrest all of us, make a demonstration to the whole world that this is the kind of situation we are in. Boko Haram terrorists are around, Miyetti Allah cattle breeders are around, recognised, abducting, killing and all that, they left them alone but the citizen who is crying and struggling is getting arrested.

“The complainant is now the accused. That's (Muhammadu) Buhari’s administration for you. God will save us from him. I was expecting them to arrest him here, they shouldn't have stopped him, they should have allowed him to get here and then they arrest all of us here.”

Igboho has been in the news since he gave Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa area of Oyo State seven days to vacate the area in January.

The youth leader had blamed the leadership of the Fulani for being behind the rising insecurity in the state.