Police, DSS Should Have Waited For Igboho To Meet With Yoruba Elders And Arrested Us Together – Pa Adebanjo

Adebanjo accused the government of going after citizens agitating for a better country while ignoring that bandits, terrorists and kidnappers who are unleashing terror on innocent Nigerians.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 26, 2021

Elder statesman and Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo, has condemned the attempt by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services to arrest Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho).

A team of policemen, soldiers and DSS officers were said to have attempted to arrest Igboho, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

Ayo Adebanjo

SaharaReporters learnt that the security operatives, however, failed in their violent attempt to arrest Igboho.

But reacting on Friday, Adebanjo said, “I have been receiving calls from people that I will be arrested but I have not seen them, I'm only hearing it.”

He said the security operatives could have allowed Igboho get to the venue of the meeting so that all the Yoruba leaders (including Adebanjo himself) meant to be present at the meeting will be arrested.

Adebanjo accused the government of going after citizens agitating for a better country while ignoring that bandits, terrorists and kidnappers who are unleashing terror on innocent Nigerians.

“That's the kind of situation we are in, does it mean the man can't move again? They should have allowed him to get here and arrest all of us, make a demonstration to the whole world that this is the kind of situation we are in. Boko Haram terrorists are around, Miyetti Allah cattle breeders are around, recognised, abducting, killing and all that, they left them alone but the citizen who is crying and struggling is getting arrested.

“The complainant is now the accused. That's (Muhammadu) Buhari’s administration for you. God will save us from him. I was expecting them to arrest him here, they shouldn't have stopped him, they should have allowed him to get here and then they arrest all of us here.”

Igboho has been in the news since he gave Fulani herdsmen in Ibarapa area of Oyo State seven days to vacate the area in January.

The youth leader had blamed the leadership of the Fulani for being behind the rising insecurity in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Zamfara Abduction: Deal With Bandits Or Resign, Ganduje's Aide Tells Buhari-led Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics DSS, Police Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho Because He’s Not A Bandit –Afenifere
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity DSS Did Not Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho – Spokesperson
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Powerless Against Killer Fulani Bandits, Running After Sunday Igboho – Nigerians React To Attempted Arrest Of Activist
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity You Abandoned Bandits, Shamelessly Terrorising Igboho – Dele Momodu Hits Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu Should Not Be Nigeria’s President, Obasanjo Loyalists Say
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Abduction: Deal With Bandits Or Resign, Ganduje's Aide Tells Buhari-led Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Security Problem In Nigeria Bigger Than Buhari, Governors, Lawmakers Pay Us For Protection —Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics DSS, Police Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho Because He’s Not A Bandit –Afenifere
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity DSS Did Not Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho – Spokesperson
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Powerless Against Killer Fulani Bandits, Running After Sunday Igboho – Nigerians React To Attempted Arrest Of Activist
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity You Abandoned Bandits, Shamelessly Terrorising Igboho – Dele Momodu Hits Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu Should Not Be Nigeria’s President, Obasanjo Loyalists Say
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Bandits Storm Zamfara School, Kidnap Over 300 Female Pupils
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Journalism Zamfara Abduction: Daily Trust, Channels, NAN, TVC Reporters Escape Mob Attacks
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Some Northerners Waging Terrorism War By Blocking Food Items From North To South—Middle Belt Forum
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram I have One-Week Ultimatum To Live—Borno Pastor Begs Buhari For Rescue From Boko Haram
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad