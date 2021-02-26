Rivers Police Disband Rogue Unit, Eagle Crack

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, on Friday dissolved the Eagle Crack Squad known for human rights abuses and other nefarious acts against the residents.

According to a statement by SP Nnamdi Omoni, the state Police Public Relations Officer, the dissolution comes on the heels of complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the personnel of the unit.



He said, “The dissolution is with immediate effect and all personnel attached to the unit are to report to the headquarters for redeployment.

“The public is hereby enjoined to rekindle their trust in the police, as the command is committed to giving them improved policing services that will stand the test of time.”