Rivers Police Disband Rogue Unit, Eagle Crack

According to a statement by SP Nnamdi Omoni, the state Police Public Relations Officer, the dissolution comes on the heels of complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the personnel of the unit.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 26, 2021

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, on Friday dissolved the Eagle Crack Squad known for human rights abuses and other nefarious acts against the residents. 

According to a statement by SP Nnamdi Omoni, the state Police Public Relations Officer, the dissolution comes on the heels of complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the personnel of the unit. 


He said, “The dissolution is with immediate effect and all personnel attached to the unit are to report to the headquarters for redeployment.

“The public is hereby enjoined to rekindle their trust in the police, as the command is committed to giving them improved policing services that will stand the test of time.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Driver Who Knocked Police Officer Off Lagos Bridge Remanded In Badagry Prison
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Extrajudicial Murder Case Of 6 Apo Traders Adjourned Until December
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights IGP Warns MASSOB and IPOB Activists, Alerts Parents And Guardians
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Police Armed Policemen Invade The Peremabiri Community of Southern Ijaw Over Post -Election Violence
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Not Yet Any Suspicion Of Terrorism In Adamawa Explosion, According To Security Sources
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Police Cult Group Clash In Owo Kills Five Residents
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Abduction: Deal With Bandits Or Resign, Ganduje's Aide Tells Buhari-led Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency Security Problem In Nigeria Bigger Than Buhari, Governors, Lawmakers Pay Us For Protection —Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics DSS, Police Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho Because He’s Not A Bandit –Afenifere
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity DSS Did Not Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho – Spokesperson
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Powerless Against Killer Fulani Bandits, Running After Sunday Igboho – Nigerians React To Attempted Arrest Of Activist
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police, DSS Should Have Waited For Igboho To Meet With Yoruba Elders And Arrested Us Together – Pa Adebanjo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity You Abandoned Bandits, Shamelessly Terrorising Igboho – Dele Momodu Hits Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu Should Not Be Nigeria’s President, Obasanjo Loyalists Say
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Bandits Storm Zamfara School, Kidnap Over 300 Female Pupils
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Journalism Zamfara Abduction: Daily Trust, Channels, NAN, TVC Reporters Escape Mob Attacks
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Some Northerners Waging Terrorism War By Blocking Food Items From North To South—Middle Belt Forum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad