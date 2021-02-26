Some Of The Newly Zamfara Abducted Schoolgirls Made To Trek By Bandits – Commissioner

The Zamfara State Government has revealed that some of the abducted schoolgirls in the state were made to trek by their attackers.

Gunmen had broken into Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in the early hours of Friday, and whisked away a yet-to-be-revealed number of schoolgirls.

There are reports that over 300 students were abducted from the school.

But the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Sulaiman Tunau Anka, said the exact number of abducted students was unknown.

"We are yet to verify the exact number of the students kidnapped. Security operatives have launched a manhunt for the criminals," he told Daily Trust.

"They went to the school with vehicles. Some of the girls were made to trek. We are on top of the situation as all contacts and efforts are being made to rescue the kidnapped schoolgirls."

“They went to the school with vehicles. Some of the girls were made to trek. We are on top of the situation as all contacts and efforts are being made to rescue the kidnapped schoolgirls."

The abduction happened just few hours after the state government said some repentant bandits had surrendered their arms.

After taking an oath with the Holy Quran in the presence of top government officials, security operatives and traditional rulers, the bandits laid down their arms, vowing not to return to banditry anymore.

Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle has been pushing for a dialogue with bandits for peace to reign.

However, the federal government has yet to react to the latest kidnap incident.

The Zamfara incident comes a week after gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting school pupils, teachers and workers, who have yet to be rescued as of Friday.