Zamfara Abduction: Deal With Bandits Or Resign, Ganduje's Aide Tells Buhari-led Government

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 26, 2021

Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, media aide to the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to either deal with bandits in the country or resign.

Tanko-Yakasai spoke on Friday while reacting to the abduction of students at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Abdullahi Ganduje

According to him, the fact that the development comes about a week after some schoolboys were also abducted by bandits in Kagara, Niger State, shows the government has failed its primarily responsibility.

He said the All Progressives Congress-led government has failed Nigerians, noting that it cannot continue to lament when tragedy occurs without taking any action to prevent a repeat.

He wrote on Twitter: “Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign.

"Each time another tragedy happens, we lament, condemn, create hashtag, the govt pretends to do something, no concrete steps to prevent reoccurrence, and then we repeat the process. To what end? Where are those saddled with the responsibility?

"Just last week, it was #freekagaraboys, today we have a new hashtag #RescueJangebeGirls, who knows tomorrow what hashtag we will come up with? Perhaps one for ourselves when we get caught up in one of these daring attacks. This is sad & heartbreaking; I feel helpless & hopeless."

The governor's aide was earlier suspended by Ganduje after his remark about Buhari during the #EndSARS protest but was reinstated weeks after.

