Zamfara Attack: We Can’t Afford To Have More Out-of-school Children—Northern Governors

The Northern Governors Forum has condemned the abduction of students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Zamfara state.

According to the chairman of the forum, Simon Lalong, the North is already educationally disadvantaged and cannot afford to have more children out of school.

Lalong also said the trend of kidnapping schoolchildren has the tendency to set the nation back on the path of ignorance and more poverty.

Earlier on Friday, suspected bandits attacked the school in the Talata-Mafara Local Government Area and kidnapped many students.

The gunmen were said to have arrived in the school around 1 am and loaded the girls in buses.

The attack happened just days after some students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government of Niger State were abducted by bandits who have yet to set them free.

It also comes barely 24 hours after the northern governors met in Kaduna state to strategise on how best to address the region’s security challenges.

In a statement issued by Makut Nacham, his spokesman, Lalong said there was a need for concerted measures to stop the situation of things from further escalation.

“As northern governors, we are deeply saddened by this embarrassing and unfortunate attack on our children who are in schools to seek knowledge and build capacity to impact the nation and create a better society," he said.

“The assault on schools where innocent and harmless students are targeted should not be condoned in any way because it has the tendency to set the nation back to ignorance and more poverty.

“The northern part of the country, in particular, is more educationally disadvantaged and cannot afford to have these disruptions. Enough is enough.”