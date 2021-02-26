Zamfara Attack: We Can’t Afford To Have More Out-of-school Children—Northern Governors

According to the chairman of the forum, Simon Lalong, the North is already educationally disadvantaged and cannot afford to have more children out of school.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2021

The Northern Governors Forum has condemned the abduction of students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Zamfara state.

According to the chairman of the forum, Simon Lalong, the North is already educationally disadvantaged and cannot afford to have more children out of school.

Lalong also said the trend of kidnapping schoolchildren has the tendency to set the nation back on the path of ignorance and more poverty.

Earlier on Friday, suspected bandits attacked the school in the Talata-Mafara Local Government Area and kidnapped many students.

See Also Education Protect Students Or We'll Withdraw All Children From Boarding Schools — PTA Association President Tells Nigerian Governments 0 Comments 15 Hours Ago

The gunmen were said to have arrived in the school around 1 am and loaded the girls in buses.

The attack happened just days after some students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government of Niger State were abducted by bandits who have yet to set them free.

It also comes barely 24 hours after the northern governors met in Kaduna state to strategise on how best to address the region’s security challenges.

In a statement issued by Makut Nacham, his spokesman, Lalong said there was a need for concerted measures to stop the situation of things from further escalation.

“As northern governors, we are deeply saddened by this embarrassing and unfortunate attack on our children who are in schools to seek knowledge and build capacity to impact the nation and create a better society," he said.

“The assault on schools where innocent and harmless students are targeted should not be condoned in any way because it has the tendency to set the nation back to ignorance and more poverty.

“The northern part of the country, in particular, is more educationally disadvantaged and cannot afford to have these disruptions. Enough is enough.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Go After Gumi, Shekau, Bandits Before Disturbing Me, Igboho Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police, DSS Should Have Waited For Igboho To Meet With Yoruba Elders And Arrested Us Together – Pa Adebanjo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics How DSS, Police, Others Attempted To Arrest Sunday Igboho On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – Aide
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu Should Not Be Nigeria’s President, Obasanjo Loyalists Say
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Police Detain Ogun Deputy Speaker For Gross Misconduct, 20 Lawmakers Sign Impeachment Notice
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International China's Growing Influence In Africa Worries United States
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Go After Gumi, Shekau, Bandits Before Disturbing Me, Igboho Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Saudi Crown Prince Approved Killing Of Journalist, Jamal Khashoggi – US Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity You Abandoned Bandits, Shamelessly Terrorising Igboho – Dele Momodu Hits Nigerian Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity DSS Did Not Attempt To Arrest Sunday Igboho – Spokesperson
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Asks Governors To Stop Rewarding Bandits With Vehicles, Cash Gifts
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Presidency Reacts To Zamfara Schoolgirls’ Abduction 18 Hours Later
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Seven Of 317 Abducted Zamfara Schoolgirls Escape From Bandits’ Camp
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Police, DSS Should Have Waited For Igboho To Meet With Yoruba Elders And Arrested Us Together – Pa Adebanjo
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics How DSS, Police, Others Attempted To Arrest Sunday Igboho On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – Aide
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Abduction: Deal With Bandits Or Resign, Ganduje's Aide Tells Buhari-led Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency Security Problem In Nigeria Bigger Than Buhari, Governors, Lawmakers Pay Us For Protection —Bandits
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad