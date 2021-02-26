Zamfara Kidnap: Parents Of Remaining Pupils Destroyed School Buildings, Forcibly Took Their Daughters Home – Source

One of the teachers of the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State said the parents of the pupils left in the school after Friday morning attack by bandits have come to take them away.

According to the teacher, the management of the school initially prevented the parents of the pupils left in the school from taking them but the parents became violent and started destroying buildings.

The teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity, said out of 600 students of the school, about 50 were left on school premises on Friday.

Gunmen reportedly kidnapped over 300 students of the school around 1 am on Friday.

The source told Daily Trust that the parents of the remaining students got to the school as early as 5 am to the school to pick up their daughters.

The source said some mothers of kidnapped girls were slumping in the school premises when they arrived and heard the sad news.

The teacher said: "Initially the school authorities prevented them from going with the remaining students but they grew angrier and began to pull down doors and windows of the buildings in the school so the school authority had to yield to their demands.

"When the gunmen laid siege, they attacked the soldiers stationed in the community before they gained entry into the school. Some people told us that they stationed vehicles on the outskirts of the school.

"Security operatives and the local vigilantes are trailing the gunmen and dozens of other residents have volunteered to take part in the search.”

The Zamfara incident comes a week after gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting school pupils, teachers and workers, who have yet to be rescued as of Friday.

On December 11, 2020, 344 secondary schoolboys were also abducted from Kankara in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, while he was there.

Hundreds of schoolgirls were also kidnapped in Chibok in 2014 by Boko Haram, some of whom have not been released till date.

In February 2018, 110 schoolgirls were also abducted by Boko Haram from the Government Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State. Five died in the process while others were later released, except Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl who refused to renounce her faith.

In 2019, the Zamfara state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.