Suspected Boko Haram fighters have attacked parts of Damboa town in Borno State, a military source has said.

The source, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Saturday, said the town is currently under siege of the terrorists.

File Photo

This comes a few days after Boko Haram terrorists killed at least ten people by using rocket-propelled grenades.

Boko Haram militants reportedly launched the attacks from the outskirts of the north-eastern city of Maiduguri into densely populated areas.