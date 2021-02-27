BREAKING: Four Shot Dead As Bandits Return To Kagara

11 victims, including seven women, were kidnapped in two different villages.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 27, 2021

At least four persons have been killed in fresh attacks at Kagara in Niger State.

The community has been in the news since February 17, 2021, when armed gangs abducted staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara.

The victims were released around the time that news broke on the fresh attacks in Kagara.

Sources from Kagara told Daily Trust that 11 victims, including seven women, were kidnapped in two different villages.

The armed bandits were said to have attacked Gidan Adamu, near Yakila, headquarters of Gunna district.

The district head of Yakila had earlier been kidnapped while his whereabouts have been unknown.

The source also told the newspaper that the bandits attacked another village called Gidan Wamban Karaku and abducted seven women, two nursing mothers.

They also rustled a large number of cows, the source said.

Also, in Madaka district, they kidnapped the Imam of Rubo village, the source said.

As at the time of this report, the deceased victims were being buried.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: Ganduje Fires Aide, Yakasai, For Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency US To Buhari Government: Kidnappers Of Jangebe Schoolgirls Must Face The Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity "How Can 219 Girls Be Missing And Our Leader Appears Incapable Of Action?" Nigerians Dig Out Buhari's Old Tweet
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Abduction: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari Govt, Says Abomination Has Become A Norm
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Agriculture Afenifere Reacts To Threats To Stop Supply Of Food From North To South
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How DSS Arrested My Son —Tanko Yakasai
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians React As DSS Arrests Ganduje's Aide After Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: Ganduje Fires Aide, Yakasai, For Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Protesters Shut Down Computer Village Over 'Backward' Plan To Install 'Iyaloja, Babaloja'
Business Court Bars Tinubu’s Daughter From Levying Computer Village Traders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "They Begged For Water Before Attacking Us"—Traumatised Oyo Women Raped By Herdsmen Recount Ordeal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Northern Elders To Governors: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Federal Government, Secure Your States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency US To Buhari Government: Kidnappers Of Jangebe Schoolgirls Must Face The Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad