BREAKING: Four Shot Dead As Bandits Return To Kagara

At least four persons have been killed in fresh attacks at Kagara in Niger State.



The community has been in the news since February 17, 2021, when armed gangs abducted staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara.

The victims were released around the time that news broke on the fresh attacks in Kagara.



Sources from Kagara told Daily Trust that 11 victims, including seven women, were kidnapped in two different villages.



The armed bandits were said to have attacked Gidan Adamu, near Yakila, headquarters of Gunna district.



The district head of Yakila had earlier been kidnapped while his whereabouts have been unknown.



The source also told the newspaper that the bandits attacked another village called Gidan Wamban Karaku and abducted seven women, two nursing mothers.



They also rustled a large number of cows, the source said.



Also, in Madaka district, they kidnapped the Imam of Rubo village, the source said.



As at the time of this report, the deceased victims were being buried.