BREAKING: Ganduje Fires Aide, Yakasai, For Criticising Buhari

He said the All Progressives Congress-led government had failed Nigerians, noting that it cannot continue to lament when tragedy occurs without taking any action to prevent a repeat.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 27, 2021

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has sacked his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, barely a day after the aide criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his failure to end the security crisis rocking the country.

Salihu had called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to either deal with bandits in the country or resign.

Tanko-Yakasai spoke on Friday while reacting to students' abduction at Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to him, the fact that the development comes about a week after bandits also abducted some schoolboys in Kagara, Niger State, shows that the government has failed its primary responsibility.

He said the All Progressives Congress-led government had failed Nigerians, noting that it cannot continue to lament when tragedy occurs without taking any action to prevent a repeat.

He wrote on Twitter: "Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign.

"Each time another tragedy happens, we lament, condemn, create a hashtag, the govt pretends to do something, no concrete steps to prevent reoccurrence, and then we repeat the process. To what end? Where are those saddled with the responsibility?

"Just last week, it was #freekagaraboys, today we have a new hashtag, #RescueJangebeGirls; who knows tomorrow what hashtag we will come up with? Perhaps one for ourselves when we get caught up in one of these daring attacks. This is sad and heartbreaking; I feel helpless & hopeless."

The governor's aide was earlier suspended by Ganduje after his remark about Buhari during the #EndSARS protest but was reinstated weeks after.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics How DSS Arrested My Son —Tanko Yakasai
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians React As DSS Arrests Ganduje's Aide After Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency US To Buhari Government: Kidnappers Of Jangebe Schoolgirls Must Face The Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity "How Can 219 Girls Be Missing And Our Leader Appears Incapable Of Action?" Nigerians Dig Out Buhari's Old Tweet
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Agriculture Afenifere Reacts To Threats To Stop Supply Of Food From North To South
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How DSS Arrested My Son —Tanko Yakasai
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians React As DSS Arrests Ganduje's Aide After Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Protesters Shut Down Computer Village Over 'Backward' Plan To Install 'Iyaloja, Babaloja'
Business Court Bars Tinubu’s Daughter From Levying Computer Village Traders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "They Begged For Water Before Attacking Us"—Traumatised Oyo Women Raped By Herdsmen Recount Ordeal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Northern Elders To Governors: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Federal Government, Secure Your States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency US To Buhari Government: Kidnappers Of Jangebe Schoolgirls Must Face The Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity "How Can 219 Girls Be Missing And Our Leader Appears Incapable Of Action?" Nigerians Dig Out Buhari's Old Tweet
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad