Court Bars Tinubu’s Daughter From Levying Computer Village Traders

The development comes over a year after Tinubu-Ojo, who is also the Iyaloja-General of Lagos State, reportedly imposed leaders on the traders who then introduced new levies.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 27, 2021

A Lagos State High Court has barred Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu, from imposing levies on traders at the Computer Village, Lagos.

The development comes over a year after Tinubu-Ojo, who is also the Iyaloja-General of Lagos State, reportedly imposed leaders on the traders who then introduced new levies, a development which sparked a series of protests at the Computer Village.

Others who were similarly barred from imposing levies include Mrs. Bisola Azeez, Mr. Adeniyi Olasoji, Nofiu Akinsanya, Tony Ikani and the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

The order is sequel to a fundamental human rights suit marked ID/9039MFHR/19 instituted against the five respondents by the five major stakeholders representing the traders at the Computer Village, Punch reports.

The stakeholders representing the traders include The Registered Trustees of Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria; Registered Trustees of Phone and Allied Product Dealers Association of Nigeria; and Registered Trustees of Phone Parts and Accessories Dealers Association of Nigeria.

Other applicants include the Registered Trustees of Association of Caterers, Food and Drinks Vendors of Ogunbiyi Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos; Registered Trustees of Ikeja Books, Stationeries and Computer Association and Azeez Olunrin.

The judgment, which Justice Yetunde Pinheiro delivered, read in part, “I find that the 2nd and 3rd respondents’ imposition of levies on the applicants is illegal, null and void and therefore amounts to a violation of their fundamental rights.

“Accordingly, it is hereby ordered as thus: The first to fifth respondents by themselves, agents, levy collectors howsoever called are restrained from imposing levies and fines on the members of the 1st to 5th applicants at the Ikeja Computer Village in the Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State.”

 Protesters Shut Down Computer Village Over 'Backward' Plan To Install 'Iyaloja, Babaloja'



In a letter titled, ‘Dear members, Our Court Victory against Iyaloja and Babaloja and Others in Computer Village, Ikeja’, the Computer Village leadership rejoiced over the judgment.

In the letter signed by its Chairman and Secretary-General, Timi Famoroti and Jerry Mba, members were asked not to pay tax to Tinubu’s daughter or her representatives.

It read in part, “This landmark judgement implies that the Iyaloja General, Chief Mrs. Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, Mrs. Bisola Azeez, And Mr. Olasoji Adeniyi or their representatives or agents cannot collect any form of dues, levies or fines from the members of Ikeja Computer Village Market. Any collection in this regard is illegal.

“We, therefore, urge you not to submit yourself to any form of payment, intimidation and extortion. It is your right to defend yourself and report to your leaders if there is a violation of your fundamental human rights.

“Please ensure you document with concrete evidence and report any breach of your right to your leaders. This will help our legal action/s against any violators when necessary. We, therefore, urge every member to continue to pay your agreed dues to your various associations accordingly.”

Traders were also advised to pay their personal and company income, taxes, levies and others to the appropriate government agencies at the national, state and local governments when due.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Ogonis Are Poised To Resist $hell and Jonathan's Government By Any Means Necessary
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Business VP Sambo Endangers Nigeria; Bent On Selling Key Security Network To PDP Financier, Emeka Offor-PREMIUM TIMES
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Business She Leads Africa Launches Pitch Competition For Female Entrepreneurs In Africa And The Diaspora
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion The Modest Strides Of A Vilified President By Honest Offor
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion The 'Real Reason' Nigeria's Economy Is Now Haemorrhaging By Ken Uwotu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business Federal Court Rules Against First Bank In Assets Dispute
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Agriculture Afenifere Reacts To Threats To Stop Supply Of Food From North To South
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How DSS Arrested My Son —Tanko Yakasai
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians React As DSS Arrests Ganduje's Aide After Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: Ganduje Fires Aide, Yakasai, For Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "They Begged For Water Before Attacking Us"—Traumatised Oyo Women Raped By Herdsmen Recount Ordeal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Northern Elders To Governors: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Federal Government, Secure Your States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency US To Buhari Government: Kidnappers Of Jangebe Schoolgirls Must Face The Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity "How Can 219 Girls Be Missing And Our Leader Appears Incapable Of Action?" Nigerians Dig Out Buhari's Old Tweet
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad