How DSS Arrested My Son —Tanko Yakasai

The embattled media aide was sometimes in 2020 suspended from office for several weeks after criticising Buhari over his failure to tackle the country's security challenges.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 27, 2021

A founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum and elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has narrated how his son, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, was arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services.

The younger Tanko Yakasai, the Special Adviser on Media to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, criticised  President  Muhammadu Buhari on Friday over the spate of school children abductions in the country.

Speaking with The PUNCH on Saturday, the father of the governor’s aide said his son was arrested on Friday on his way to a barbing saloon in Kano, the state capital.

When asked of his son’s whereabouts, the elder Tanko Yakasai said, “Yes, Salihu is with the security operatives since yesterday (Friday). He was arrested on his way to a barbing saloon. But I cannot confirm to you whether he is here in Kano or somewhere else.”

Confirming his arrest, one of Ganduje’s aides on Twitter, @sadeqhenry, tweeted, “Alhamdulillah, we just confirmed @dawisu is at DSS office.
Recall that the arrested aide had called on the Buhari-led regime to either deal with bandits in the country or resign.

