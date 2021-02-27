NDLEA Seizes 46kg Tramadol, 79kg Indian Hemp Worth Over N50m In Adamawa

From January to date, the command had arrested no fewer than 136 suspects connected with drug-related cases across the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2021

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Saturday, said hard substances suspected to be Tramadol capsules weighing 46.8 kilogrammes worth N50 million had been seized in Mubi, Adamawa State.

The agency's Commander in the state, Idris Bello, said the drug was seized in a house at Unguwan Madina, Mubi town.

In a similar vein, the command seized 82 blocks of compressed substance, weighing 79 kilogrammes, believed to be cannabis sativa, popularly known as Indian hemp, in Lafiya-Lamurde in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

He said, "The Adamawa Command of NDLEA, on February 19, successfully arrested a suspect, with 225mg of Tramadol tablets, 100mg capsules and Diazepam tablets, all weighing 46.8 kg.

"Similarly, the command, on February 24, also arrested a suspect, of Lafiya-Lamurde, in possession of 82 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa substance, weighing 70 kg, in Lamurde Local Government area."

Bello explained that from January to date, the command had arrested no fewer than 136 suspects connected with drug-related cases across the state.

He also disclosed that during the period under review, 12 people were convicted, while 67 cases were still pending at the Federal High Court, Yola.

Bello attributed the achievements recorded within the period to what he called "dedication and sacrifice by the personnel, working in synergy with other sister agencies, vigilante groups and the communities."

While acknowledging the support of the federal and state governments to the command, he added that with the help of stakeholders, NDLEA would continue to cripple illicit drug dealers' activities in the state.

"I am warning illicit drug merchants to either leave the state or be arrested and dealt with accordingly," he said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Major Drugs And Logistics Suppliers To Boko Haram Terrorists Intercepted By Troops
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME NDLEA Apprehends Man Carrying Methamphetamine Worth N31m At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Drugs Two Brazilian Nationals Arrested For Smuggling Cocaine Into Lagos Airport
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Drugs 2 Suspected Drug Traffickers Arrested In Kano Airport
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Drugs Codeine: Nigerians Blow Hot on Social Media Over Shutdown Of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Others
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Drugs WHO: Alcohol Responsible For One In 20 Deaths Globally
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Agriculture Afenifere Reacts To Threats To Stop Supply Of Food From North To South
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics How DSS Arrested My Son —Tanko Yakasai
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Protesters Shut Down Computer Village Over 'Backward' Plan To Install 'Iyaloja, Babaloja'
Business Court Bars Tinubu’s Daughter From Levying Computer Village Traders
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians React As DSS Arrests Ganduje's Aide After Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: Ganduje Fires Aide, Yakasai, For Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Northern Elders To Governors: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Federal Government, Secure Your States
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity "They Begged For Water Before Attacking Us"—Traumatised Oyo Women Raped By Herdsmen Recount Ordeal
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity "How Can 219 Girls Be Missing And Our Leader Appears Incapable Of Action?" Nigerians Dig Out Buhari's Old Tweet
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Failed Abduction Of Sunday Igboho By Buhari Is Call To Arms... Bring It On! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad