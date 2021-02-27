NDLEA Seizes 46kg Tramadol, 79kg Indian Hemp Worth Over N50m In Adamawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Saturday, said hard substances suspected to be Tramadol capsules weighing 46.8 kilogrammes worth N50 million had been seized in Mubi, Adamawa State.

The agency's Commander in the state, Idris Bello, said the drug was seized in a house at Unguwan Madina, Mubi town.

In a similar vein, the command seized 82 blocks of compressed substance, weighing 79 kilogrammes, believed to be cannabis sativa, popularly known as Indian hemp, in Lafiya-Lamurde in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

He said, "The Adamawa Command of NDLEA, on February 19, successfully arrested a suspect, with 225mg of Tramadol tablets, 100mg capsules and Diazepam tablets, all weighing 46.8 kg.

"Similarly, the command, on February 24, also arrested a suspect, of Lafiya-Lamurde, in possession of 82 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa substance, weighing 70 kg, in Lamurde Local Government area."

Bello explained that from January to date, the command had arrested no fewer than 136 suspects connected with drug-related cases across the state.

He also disclosed that during the period under review, 12 people were convicted, while 67 cases were still pending at the Federal High Court, Yola.

Bello attributed the achievements recorded within the period to what he called "dedication and sacrifice by the personnel, working in synergy with other sister agencies, vigilante groups and the communities."

While acknowledging the support of the federal and state governments to the command, he added that with the help of stakeholders, NDLEA would continue to cripple illicit drug dealers' activities in the state.

"I am warning illicit drug merchants to either leave the state or be arrested and dealt with accordingly," he said.