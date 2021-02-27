OPC Arrests Four Suspected Kidnappers In Oyo

The Oyo State chapter of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has arrested four suspected kidnappers in the Ibarapa area of the state.

The state coordinator of the OPC, Rotimi Olumo, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the group had also arrested Isiaka Muhammadu, the second in command to the dreaded Fulani kidnapper, Wakilu.

Olumo said the four kidnappers' arrest happened around 1 pm on Friday while the OPC was on a search mission for the Wakilu, who had been terrorising the entire area.

"Muhammadu, who was arrested around 5pm had given vital information that might lead to the arrest of the kingpin. The suspected kidnappers had been a thorn in the flesh of the residents of the community. The four suspects have been handed over to the police and they are presently at the Ago ranger, Civil Defence headquarters in Igbo Ora.

"We are determined to rid the southwest of criminal elements, including kidnappers and bandits; we are always ready to complement the efforts of the police and the southwest security network (Amotekun) in the state, and we will not relent in this effort," Olumo said.