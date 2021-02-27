OPC Arrests Four Suspected Kidnappers In Oyo

The four kidnappers' arrest happened around 1 pm on Friday while the OPC was on a search mission for the Wakilu, who had been terrorising the entire area.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 27, 2021

The Oyo State chapter of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has arrested four suspected kidnappers in the Ibarapa area of the state.

The state coordinator of the OPC, Rotimi Olumo, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the group had also arrested Isiaka Muhammadu, the second in command to the dreaded Fulani kidnapper, Wakilu.

Olumo said the four kidnappers' arrest happened around 1 pm on Friday while the OPC was on a search mission for the Wakilu, who had been terrorising the entire area.

"Muhammadu, who was arrested around 5pm had given vital information that might lead to the arrest of the kingpin. The suspected kidnappers had been a thorn in the flesh of the residents of the community. The four suspects have been handed over to the police and they are presently at the Ago ranger, Civil Defence headquarters in Igbo Ora.

"We are determined to rid the southwest of criminal elements, including kidnappers and bandits; we are always ready to complement the efforts of the police and the southwest security network (Amotekun) in the state, and we will not relent in this effort," Olumo said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity "They Begged For Water Before Attacking Us"—Traumatised Oyo Women Raped By Herdsmen Recount Ordeal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Northern Elders To Governors: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Federal Government, Secure Your States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity "How Can 219 Girls Be Missing And Our Leader Appears Incapable Of Action?" Nigerians Dig Out Buhari's Old Tweet
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Sheikh Gumi Should Be Under Security Scrutiny, Not Igboho, SMBLF Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Abduction: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari Govt, Says Abomination Has Become A Norm
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity You Abandoned Bandits, Shamelessly Terrorising Igboho – Dele Momodu Hits Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Ganduje's Media Aide After Criticising Buhari, APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Agriculture Why We Blocked Movement Of Food Items From North To South — Group
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Agriculture Afenifere Reacts To Threats To Stop Supply Of Food From North To South
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How DSS Arrested My Son —Tanko Yakasai
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians React As DSS Arrests Ganduje's Aide After Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency BREAKING: Ganduje Fires Aide, Yakasai, For Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Protesters Shut Down Computer Village Over 'Backward' Plan To Install 'Iyaloja, Babaloja'
Business Court Bars Tinubu’s Daughter From Levying Computer Village Traders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity "They Begged For Water Before Attacking Us"—Traumatised Oyo Women Raped By Herdsmen Recount Ordeal
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency Powerful Nigerians Brought In Bandits, Arms For Civil War Should Jonathan Remain In Power – Mailafia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram B'Haram Currently Attacking Borno Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Northern Elders To Governors: Nigerians Have Lost Faith In Federal Government, Secure Your States
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency US To Buhari Government: Kidnappers Of Jangebe Schoolgirls Must Face The Law
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad