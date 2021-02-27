Same-sex Marriage Will Never Happen During My Tenure—President Of Ghana

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has declared that same-sex marriage will never happen during his tenure.

He said this at the installation program for an Anglican Archbishop held in Mampong on Saturday.

''I have said this before, and let me stress again that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legalised in Ghana.



"It will never happen. Let me repeat; it will never happen,'' he said to the cheering audience.



His declaration follows the recent closure of a recently opened LGBTQ+ office in Accra, the capital city.