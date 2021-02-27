Why We Arrested Salihu Tanko-Yakasai—DSS

There have been concerns over his whereabouts since his criticism of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 27, 2021

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, a former aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

His father had earlier dismissed the reports that his son was missing, saying security operatives took him away.

In a Saturday statement, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said the former aide of Kano governor is under investigation.

"This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services. He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public," the statement read.

Saharareporters, New York

