Zamfara Abduction: Ezekwesili Slams Buhari Govt, Says Abomination Has Become A Norm

by Saharareporters, New York Feb 27, 2021

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has described the abduction of schoolchildren over the years as an abomination that has now become a norm. 

She condemned President Muhammadu Buhari's approach to the issue, stressing a need for an independent medical evaluation of the President. 

Oby Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili, who was the Minister of Solid Minerals, wrote in a Twitter thread, "Yesterday, I woke to the news of the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls from GSSS Zamfara and the deepest pain hit me into a clamp-up. I rejected requests from @cnni @BBCAfrica @channelstv @ARISEtv etc., to be interviewed. What have I not already said these seven years in Nigeria?

"This morning in my prayer, I cried out to God, 'Was this not why You asked me to STAND for Chibokgirls 7 years ago and give my ALL to their cause? Was it not to get @NigeriaGov to ACT DECISIVELY and forbid abomination from becoming the NORM in our Land, Lord?'

"The abduction of 219 #ChibokGirls in 2014 was an abomination in our land. What did we not do over the cause of 2 different administrations to demand justice for them, so it never repeats? Two Administrations egged on by their admirers failed to hear us and act decisively.

"With 112 remaining #ChibokGirls FAILED by @NigeriaGov, 110 #DapchiGirls happened and #LeahSharibu remains unaccounted for. With #LeahSharibu abandoned, 334 #KankaraBoys happened, 41 #KagaraStudents and now 317 #JangebeGirls yesterday. Abomination has become the norm."

"When KagaraBoys happened, outraged, I made the strongest possible DEMAND a citizen can regarding the failed leadership of @NGRPresident @MBuhari. I wrote: Nigerians should collectively ask for an Independent medical evaluation of @MBuhari. Nothing else makes sense now."

According to her, it is not "normal" for the President to look on as the kidnapping incidents are reoccurring, stressing that it is time for Nigerians to wake up. 

"It is NOT NORMAL for a Leader of a country to be carrying on unperturbed while SERIAL ABNORMALITIES occur all around him. There's NOTHING NORMAL about the nonplussed manner @MBuhari sits in Aso Rock, uncaring that Nigeria is falling apart. Nigerians better WAKE UP to this."

In a separate tweet, she wrote, "My DEMAND goes beyond asking @NigeriaGov of @MBuhari to #BringBackJangebeGirls. My DEMAND goes beyond asking Justice of Rescue for our schoolgirls. My DEMAND is to commence the process for an Independent Medical Evaluation of @MBuhari's Physical and Mental Capacity to govern."

