The kidnapped schoolgirls of Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State have been released.

It was learnt at the time of writing this report that they were in the palace of the Emir of Anka, from where they would be transported to Gusau, the state capital.

Bandits had on Friday morning kidnapped over 300 schoolgirls at Jangebe.

The girls were believed to have been taken to a forest by the gunmen, who abducted the schoolgirls by reportedly disguising as security personnel. See Also Insecurity Gunmen Storm Zamfara School, Kidnap Female Pupils